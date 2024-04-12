Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week I decided to venture to Chester Zoo to see its new additions - the gorgeous snow leopards Yashin and Nubra.

While it wasn’t the easiest of treks getting there due to the weather causing havoc and cancellations on the train lines, the sight of the animals more than outweighed the slightly delayed and extended journey.

Armed with my map I ventured around the Zoo weaving in and out of indoor enclosures.

If you go down to the zoo today..

First up were the elephants who just plodded along doing their own thing - a mindset matched by the domestic goats who remained unbothered by the humans.

Peacocks, tigers, cheetahs, flamingos, baboons, capybaras - you name it and this zoo had it!

Some of the gorgeous lions.

Added even more cuteness to my walk was a little mama duck and her chicks who decided to take a stroll alongside.

Due to the windy weather some animals (and who could blame them) decided to stay safely nestled in their enclosures such as the penguins and lemurs who, from a far distance, could be see huddled together in a doorway.

Saving the best until last and with a double whammy were the snow leopards and the red panda.

The female snow leopard was having a well earned rest, while the male, observing us spectators from his entrance, analysed the situation before confidently strutting around his enclosure.

I defy anyone not to be captivated by such majestic beauty in front of them.

Willing the red panda to come say hi I was greeted by a gent who informed me that the red panda was his favourite and he had been able to feed one last year.

Taking a sip of my recently purchased slushy from a cafe, I tried to hide my jealously.

Mr Panda did make an appearance but one that was camouflaged through the trees.

But the fact that they use their fluffy tails as a pillow and their beautiful colouring cements them as my favourite animal.

Pictures and videos serve as a disjustice as how striking the animals are need to be seen to be believed.