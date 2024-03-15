Watch Bank of Dave sequel behind the scenes clip as filming takes place in Burnley

Filming for the sequel is currently underway in Burnley.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Filming has begun in Burnley for the sequel of a hit film.

Netflix have released a new video which shows the real star of their hit film Bank of sell-made millionaire Dave Fishwick behind the scenes of the upcoming sequel.

Dave and Dave (Rory Kinnear and the real Dave - Dave Fishwick).Dave and Dave (Rory Kinnear and the real Dave - Dave Fishwick).
Dave and Dave (Rory Kinnear and the real Dave - Dave Fishwick).

Following the success of the first one in 2023 which is based on the true-life experiences of working class Burnley man Dave and how he fought to set up a community bank, the streaming giant was quick to write a cheque for a hotly-anticipated sequel. The follow-up is set two years after the original, which charted Dave from Burnley set up a community bank in his hometown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Bank of Dave Netflix star helps Applebee Wood Community Specialist School with replacement minibus after theft

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Sign up for our free newsletters now Rory Kinnear reprises his starring role in the new movie, which follows Fishwick as he attempts to take on payday loan companies.

And go! Rory Kinnear filming a scene for Bank of Dave the sequel which will be released on Netflix next year.And go! Rory Kinnear filming a scene for Bank of Dave the sequel which will be released on Netflix next year.
And go! Rory Kinnear filming a scene for Bank of Dave the sequel which will be released on Netflix next year.

Dave said: "Not many people have a film made about them while they’re still living and I will have two!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Without giving too much away, the film will focus on my battle with payday loan lenders, which was covered in an earlier TV series I made. It’s incredible."

The second installment is also being filmed in Yorkshire, Huddersfield and York and is expected to be released in 2025 on Netflix.

Related topics:NetflixBurnleyYorkshireHuddersfieldVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.