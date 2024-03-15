Watch Bank of Dave sequel behind the scenes clip as filming takes place in Burnley
Filming has begun in Burnley for the sequel of a hit film.
Netflix have released a new video which shows the real star of their hit film Bank of sell-made millionaire Dave Fishwick behind the scenes of the upcoming sequel.
Following the success of the first one in 2023 which is based on the true-life experiences of working class Burnley man Dave and how he fought to set up a community bank, the streaming giant was quick to write a cheque for a hotly-anticipated sequel. The follow-up is set two years after the original, which charted Dave from Burnley set up a community bank in his hometown.
Rory Kinnear reprises his starring role in the new movie, which follows Fishwick as he attempts to take on payday loan companies.
Dave said: "Not many people have a film made about them while they’re still living and I will have two!
"Without giving too much away, the film will focus on my battle with payday loan lenders, which was covered in an earlier TV series I made. It’s incredible."
The second installment is also being filmed in Yorkshire, Huddersfield and York and is expected to be released in 2025 on Netflix.
