Watch as police raid Blackburn home and uncover 200-plant cannabis farm worth approximately £168,000
Acting on community intelligence, officers executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Canterbury Street on Thursday.
Inside, they found around 200 cannabis plants which have now been seized. Each plant is estimated to be worth around £840 on the street.
Lancashire Police said the raid has taken a significant quantity of drugs off the streets and urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activity.
The force added: “Please continue to report any information regarding drug use, production or supply through our Lancashire Talking system or via 101.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.