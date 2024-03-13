Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire firm that produces popular takeaway dupes available in major supermarkets has seen its value soar.

"Big Stack"

Summit Foods, based in Walton Summit near Bamber Bridge, produces Snacksters, which has grown into the UK’s leading frozen hot snacking brand, with listings in the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons and Iceland. Among their products ared the Big Stack, the Double Sausage Stack and chicken nuggets. They also produce a range of 'grab and go' sandwiches, wraps and subs, alongside its East St Deli range of subs, paninis and bagels.

Snackster's produce the Big Stack burger

How much is the business worth?

Since Summit Foods and the Snacksters brand was acquired by Abbeydale Food Group in 2017, it has been announced that the business has quadrupled its brand value, achieving £27m value in 2023 and a further 33 per cent growth forecast to over £36m by March next year. With an anticipated turnover exceeding £30 million for the current year, the company is looking to double its growth within the next three years.

Why such rapid growth?

Summit attributes Snacksters’ rapid growth to a visual overhaul in 2020, new product development and a focus on encouraging frozen retailers to take the Snacksters brand in place of lower quality or tertiary labels. They also say that consumers’ evolving habits have driven growth, with a blurring of retail and foodservice, a rise in demand for 24/7 eating occasions, and increasing from work from home habits.

Andrew Hayes, MD Abbeydale Food Group

