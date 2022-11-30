Some 160 staff, volunteers and sector leaders gathered in the Invincibles Lounge at Preston North End on Monday November 21 to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Lancashire charity Red Rose Recovery. Among the special guests were Chris Rowley, Chief Constable for Lancashire Constabulary; Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health for Lancashire County Council; and Andy Pratt MBE, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire.

The charity also received plaudits from some famous faces, including Elbow frontman and BBC presenter Guy Garvey who told the charity: “You saved the life of someone very dear to me, I can’t thank you enough.” The Royle Family’ actor Ricky Tomlinson also sent a video message congratulating Red Rose Recovery on its achievements during the last decade, saying “I have the greatest respect, everyone that works for charity is an angel.” Since its inception in 2012, the charity has supported and empowered thousands of people affected by addiction and related adversities, through peer support, training and mentoring, volunteering opportunities, and community engagement projects.

Red Rose Recovery founder Peter Yarwood addresses the audience at the charity's 10-year anniversary celebration.

More than 90% of its staff have lived experience of the issues facing its service users, and this, according to founder Peter Yarwood, is the secret to Red Rose Recovery’s success. He said: “Lived experience is no longer something to be ashamed of – instead, it’s become something to be embraced and valued. We’ve turned our perceived weakness into our superpower. We’ve built self-esteem by creating opportunities for people who have experienced adversity to give back to, and be part of, society in a truly meaningful way. What we do works because of the insight our lived experience gives us. We are able to quickly understand and respond to the situation people find themselves in – often, that means just hearing and seeing the other person and getting beyond the labels society has placed on them.”

From humble beginnings with just five members of staff, Red Rose Recovery now employs around 100 people across a variety of settings, including police custody suites, mental health services, homeless shelters and hostels, and rehabilitation facilities. It has offices in Preston, Lancaster, Accrington and Blackburn, and runs some 40 support groups each week from many more locations, including Burnley, Morecambe, Skelmersdale, and St. Anne’s. Peer-led support sessions focused on recovery and wellbeing are complemented by a wide range of activity-based groups, from conservation projects to music therapy.

