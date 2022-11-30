CancerHelp Preston on Berry Lane celebrated its quarter of a milestone birthday last Thursday (November 24) much to the delight of staff and all those it has helped throughout the years. One person in attendance who has worked with the shop since it opened in 1997 was Jean Thornton who was a manager for 10 years and dressed the window for 24. She has tended to the window displays at the Longridge shop drawing admiring comments and compliments from customers with her Christmas, Easter, Remembrance Day and Halloween creations. She now works two days a week as a volunteer.

The Cancer Help charity was established in 1989 after the late Margaret O’Donoghue, had recognised deficiencies in the health service’s treatment of cancer patients and wanted to give something back following her own mother's diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

General manager at CancerHelp Preston Jeanette Smalley said: "The important thing about our services are that we are a local charity shop that are supporting local people. At the moment we are sadly seeing more and more people affected by cancer that need our support. Anything you can do to support us, whether it be donating or volunteering would be very much appreciated."

Staff and volunteers celebrate CancerHelp Preston 25th anniversary. From left: Glenys Richmond, Avril Scott, general manager Jeanette Smalley, Jean Thornton and Carole Bamber

Shop manager Avril Scott added: "I've only been there five years, but memories of staggeringly generous donations of excellent quality items coming through the door make me smile. The shop has evolved over the years and looks more like a regular shop than a charity shop now. Covid was very disruptive. Initially we were closed like all the other non-essential businesses."

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is it that makes the shop so special?

"Our longevity, our volunteers and a warm welcome to all our customers. Also, the fact that people know they are supporting a local charity and almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by Cancer at some time so wants to do their bit to support us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer Jean Thornton at CancerHelp charity shop, Longridge. She has volunteered at the shop since it opened 25-years ago

What is the strangest thing someone has donated?

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A wheelchair. There was once a coat from police lost property that had £500 in a pocket! We once received a lovely donation of 20 pairs of shoes, good makes and still boxed. Male and female. And another time a dozen Radley bags, as new or new still with care covers and labels. We also receive wedding dresses, bridesmaids dresses, mother of the bride outfits Inc shoes and hat. Seems they are really only worn once. Thank you to all our volunteers - without them the shop would not exist. Giving up their own time to support our amazing charity is a really selfless thing to do and we are so grateful."

Currently 15 volunteers cover 12 shifts - two on each shift alongside and volunteer gardener Steve who keeps the place looking lovely. CancerHelp is always looking for new volunteers to help in their shops in Longridge and Garstang or at their Support Houses in Ribbleton and Garstang. If you would like to get involved and could offer a few hours a week on a regular basis (shifts are generally three to four hours then speak to someone in the shop or contact [email protected] or call on 01772 793344.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avril Scott at the CancerHelp charity shop, Longridge, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.