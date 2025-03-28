New trend behind leading cause of cooking fires in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A warning has been issued over the new leading cause of cooking fires in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) is warning residents to think twice about what they’re placing on their hobs—even when they’re not cooking. New figures show that the leading cause of cooking-related fires in Lancashire homes last year was people using the hob as a work surface.

In 2024, LFRS attended 282 cooking-related fires across the county. Of those, 113 incidents were caused by items being left or placed on top of hobs—many of which were still warm or had been accidentally switched on. Distraction while cooking was the second most common cause, leading to 103 fires. Other contributing factors included the build-up of fat and oil (21 incidents) and faulty appliances (10 incidents).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While cooking remains the number one cause of accidental house fires in Lancashire, the way these fires are starting is shifting. The rise in hob misuse suggests a worrying trend of people treating hobs as extra counter space—even shortly after cooking has finished.

Hob-related fire in Lancashire | LFRS

Mark Warwick, Group Manager and cooking safety lead at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said:“This new data shows a clear changing of behaviour—we’re seeing more and more fires caused by people placing shopping bags, washing, chopping boards, or even paper towels on top of the hob. It only takes a residual heat or accidental knock of the control dial to set something alight. Our message is simple: keep your hob clear at all times—not just when you’re cooking.”

He added:“Of course, staying present and focused while cooking remains crucial, but we’re urging residents to also treat the hob as a potential fire risk at all times. A clean, clear hob and working smoke alarms are some of the simplest ways to stay safe.”

Lancashire residents are reminded to:

Never use the hob as a worktop or storage space

Clean hobs regularly to remove grease and oil build-up

Pay attention at all times while cooking

Install working smoke alarms and test them regularly