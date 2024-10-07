Wanted man arrested following rooftop stand-off with Lancashire Police on Peel Hall Street in Preston
Officers attended an address in Peel Hall Street on Sunday afternoon as part of their enquiries to locate a wanted man.
The man subsequently climbed onto the roof of the property and remained there for several hours.
A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was eventually brought down safely from the roof.
He was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, robbery, false imprisonment, administering a noxious substance and affray.
“He remains in custody at this time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said on Monday.
