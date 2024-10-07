Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A wanted man was arrested following a rooftop stand-off with police in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended an address in Peel Hall Street on Sunday afternoon as part of their enquiries to locate a wanted man.

The man subsequently climbed onto the roof of the property and remained there for several hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wanted man was arrested following a rooftop stand-off with police on Peel Hall Street in Preston | Google

A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was eventually brought down safely from the roof.

He was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, robbery, false imprisonment, administering a noxious substance and affray.

“He remains in custody at this time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.