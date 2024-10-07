Wanted man arrested following rooftop stand-off with Lancashire Police on Peel Hall Street in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:51 BST
A wanted man was arrested following a rooftop stand-off with police in Preston.

Officers attended an address in Peel Hall Street on Sunday afternoon as part of their enquiries to locate a wanted man.

The man subsequently climbed onto the roof of the property and remained there for several hours.

A wanted man was arrested following a rooftop stand-off with police on Peel Hall Street in Preston

A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was eventually brought down safely from the roof.

He was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, robbery, false imprisonment, administering a noxious substance and affray.

“He remains in custody at this time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said on Monday.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

