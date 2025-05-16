Wagamama coming to Preston after Las Iguanas plans scrapped
It is understood the outlet will replace a planned branch of the South American-themed eatery Las Iguanas, which is no longer coming to the £46m development.
Details of the change were contained within planning documents published on Friday afternoon, related to the odour extraction system to be used in the kitchen of the premises.
However, there has also been no confirmation of the move by Preston City Council, which owns Animate – and the Lancashire Post understands the deal has yet to be formally completed.
Wagamama opened its first branch in Lancashire in the form of a ‘click and collect’ and delivery service from a unit on Deepdale Retail Park, in Preston, in March 2022. But the operation ceased after just eight months.
Las Iguanas was one of the first food brands to be unveiled for Animate back in November 2022. The switch to Wagamama will provide a greater variety amongst the six eateries within Animate, as there is already a South American option available in the shape of Mexican restaurant Taco Bell.
That outlet, along with Argento Lounge and Ask Italian are already open within the complex, which officially launched back in February.
World buffet chain Cosmo is expected to start trading during the early part of the summer, with the Mad Giant Food Hall – made up of independent street food traders and a cocktail bar – to follow later.
With the main entertainment venues of the Arc Cinema and Hollywood Bowl up and running, the only one of the nine Animate units that remains without a tenant is that reserved for a competitive games outlet, such as an escape room.
The Post understands the possibility of sub-dividing that space to create two separate premises remains a possibility.