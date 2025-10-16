Vomiting and diarrhoea bug part closes Kingsbury Primary School in Skelmersdale for two days
Five out of six staff members have contracted the bug and have been sent home from Kingsbury Primary School, located on School Lane in Skelmersdale.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
It is expected to last for 48 hours.
The Lancashire County Council website reads: Excessive Staff Absence, Five out of six members of staff in the class have vomiting and diarrhea and have gone home.
“We are unable to provide cover for all these staff for the next 48 hours.”
In December 2024, the school partially closed citing ‘Environmental Health’ as a reason.
A spokesperson said at the time: “The classroom needs to be treated to prevent the spread of the infection - one class has been closed.”