A primary school is partially closed for the next two days due to a vomiting and diarrhoea bug that has spread.

Five out of six staff members have contracted the bug and have been sent home from Kingsbury Primary School, located on School Lane in Skelmersdale.

Kingsbury Primary School, School Lane, Skelmersdale, has partly closed to curtail the infection. | Google

It is expected to last for 48 hours.

The Lancashire County Council website reads: Excessive Staff Absence, Five out of six members of staff in the class have vomiting and diarrhea and have gone home.

“We are unable to provide cover for all these staff for the next 48 hours.”

In December 2024, the school partially closed citing ‘Environmental Health’ as a reason.

A spokesperson said at the time: “The classroom needs to be treated to prevent the spread of the infection - one class has been closed.”