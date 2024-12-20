Kingsbury Primary School in Skelmersdale forced to close classroom to prevent spread of infection

A school has been forced to shut one of its classrooms to prevent the spread of an infection.

Kingsbury Primary School, School Lane, Skelmersdale, has partly closed to curtail the infection.

Lancashire County Council has cited the reason as ‘Environmental Health’.

A spokesperson said: ”The classroom needs to be treated to prevent the spread of the infection - one class has been closed.”

The part school closure all day is for R 1 2 6.

The mixed community special school, which was rated ‘Outstanding’ after an Ofsted inspection in June 2023, cater for two to 11 year olds.

It is unknown how long the classroom will be shut for.

Both the school and Lancashire County Council have been approached for further information on the matter.

