Hundreds of people attended the opening of one of the largest charity shops in the UK.

Hundreds of people attended the opening last Friday of Emmaus department store which is one of the largest charity shops in the UK, located in the old Debenhams at Fishergate Shopping Centre.

The huge Emmaus Department Store took 10 weeks to fill with new, as-new and preloved furniture, white goods, fashion and homeware as well as some new items including toys, end-of-line curtains and brand new bedding.

The nation’s quizmaster and Emmaus ambassador Jay Flynn MBE cut the ribbon to welcome crowds of customers keen to get their hands on the wide range of items. Among the shoppers eager to be first through the doors was Jimmy Ainsworth from Blackburn.

Jimmy said: “We heard about the new Emmaus store opening so we thought we’d come along to see if there was anything interesting, and there it was – a lovely G-Plan sideboard!

“It was very inexpensive at £85, the new store is very bright and clean, and the staff were wonderful.”

All proceeds from the sale of items will help Emmaus Preston raise the vital funding needed to provide a home, support, work experience and training to help people with experience of homelessness and social exclusion in Lancashire.

For Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Karen Wallis, the success of the store is close to her heart as she was once supported by Emmaus Preston after experiencing street homelessness.

Karen, who leads support in her role for Emmaus Preston, added: “Our new social enterprise is incredibly important for the future of the city of Preston.

“The Emmaus department store is not only reviving the high street and helping pay for essentials for people supported by Emmaus, it is also helping to reuse items and allow people to shop more sustainably.”

The new store is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am 5pm.