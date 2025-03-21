The world-famous Red Arrows display team have confirmed they will return to Blackpool this summer to perform on both days of the annual Air Show.

The two-day free event has become a standout highlight in Blackpool’s events calendar, drawing aviation enthusiasts and families alike to enjoy aerial performances against the backdrop of the iconic Blackpool seafront.

This year’s Air Show takes place on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 August and is one of the region’s biggest events, attracting hundreds of thousands of people to the Promenade over the weekend.

The Red Arrows, one of the world's foremost aerial aerobatic display teams, will deliver a breath-taking display, featuring a blend of crowd-favourite manoeuvres and fresh additions, building on the success of last year’s diamond anniversary season.

Squadron Leader Jon Bond is leading the nine-jet Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team as Red 1 in 2025.

Red Arrows transiting to Blackpool for a weekend of public displays. Having just displayed at RAF Odiham for the military families the RAF's world famous aerobatic team arrive in Blackpool airport in preparation for Blackpool Airshow. | Cpl Phil Dye/RAF / SWNS

He said: “Training for the Red Arrows’ 61st season is well underway and we can’t wait to arrive, over the iconic Tower, for this summer’s Blackpool Airshow.

“As a display pilot, it is always fantastic to see the tens of thousands of people - many families spanning generations - lining the beach front at Blackpool and watching the flying.

"Each season, we change our aerobatic show to ensure it remains dynamic, innovative and true to the Red Arrows’ pedigree of providing a non-stop, flowing and entertaining performance.

“This is underpinned by world-class teamwork both in-the-air and on-the-ground.

The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows. | National World/Daniel Martino

“This dedication, by our entire 150-strong team, is typical of the approach found across the Royal Air Force, whatever the role or situation.

“I hope you are inspired by this relentless pursuit of excellence and decide to join us in Blackpool this summer for another exciting airshow."Alongside the Red Arrows, the weekend show will feature a whole host of incredible flying machines with the full programme of civil and military aircraft to be confirmed in due course.To complement the aerial programme, there will be plenty to see and do on the ground with a wide range of stalls, attractions and food concessions in the Air Show Village.Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to announce that the RAF Red Arrows return on both days of our Air Show.

“The sight of the Red Arrows making their dramatic entrance over the world-famous Blackpool Tower is something every single spectator never forgets, and we are always privileged to witness their exhilarating aerobatics right here in Blackpool.

“With the Air Show taking place in the height of summer, we want to encourage visitors to make the most of this spectacular weekend – not just to enjoy the thrills of the two-day event but also to explore everything that the resort has to offer.

“We can’t wait for what will be another very special weekend in what is already turning into an action-packed events calendar.”For further information and to book accommodation and other entertainment during your stay in Blackpool go to www.visitblackpool.com