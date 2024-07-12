Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley twins who went viral for ranting about the cost of an ice-cream, are helping to launch cut-price tickets to help other kids this summer.

Marnie and Mylah, the financially savvy ‘ice cream twins’ who went viral last month, have teamed up with Merlin Entertainments to launch summer holiday savings offers on all kids’ tickets at the UK’s biggest and best attractions.

Merlin, who own some of the UK’s leading indoor and outdoor attractions across the country including the lastminute.com London Eye, SEA LIFE, Warwick Castle and Alton Towers Resort, has appointed the break-out social media stars to a brand new, unique role: Chief Pocket Money Protection Officers.

Having racked up more than 10 million views in a day for their value for money focused outburst, the girls are set to help ensure this summer is all about kids getting great entertainment and great value up and down the country, helping their pocket money go further than ever before.

From this week Merlin is offering 50 per cent off kids' tickets at its indoor attractions, such as SEA LIFE and Madame Tussauds, and £19 tickets for theme parks including the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort and Thorpe Park.

As well as launching the new summer saving offer, the newly appointed Chief Pocket Money Protection Officers will soon head out on a UK tour of selected Merlin attractions to spread the summer savings joy by handing out free ice creams to the first 100 kids who come down and say 'hi!'

Discussing their newly appointed rules, Marnie and Mylah said: “Pocket money doesn’t always go as far as you’d like these days – and we should know! But, good news kids, we’ve told the bosses at Merlin they need to help us out and do you know what, they’ve listened to us. So, this summer they’ve come up with some special priced kids’ tickets for their amazing attractions because kids always deserve brilliant school holidays!

“And what’s more, we’ll be giving out free ice creams during the summer holidays at different Merlin attractions across the UK – so keep an eye on our socials and come say hi!”

Scott O’Neil, Chief Executive of Merlin Entertainments, said of Merlin’s summer of fun: “We couldn’t think of a better dynamic duo to announce Merlin’s summer of fun than the 8-year-old wonder twins, Marnie and Mylah. They are the new voice of value for money in the UK, and everyone loves a good deal – especially for our families.”

50 per cent discounts apply to "on the day" standard price, with up to three discounted tickets available per transaction. There is no minimum spend and the offer is valid from 00:01 on July 8 until 23:59 on September 3 while stocks last. Children under 2 go free. For more information on the offer click HERE.