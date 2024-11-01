Two VIPs who learned to swim at Brinscall baths have officially reopened the facility after a two-year closure.

The Mayor of Chorley, Councillor Gordon France officially opened the pool after its recent £600,000 investment, then set off on a sponsored swim where he swam half a mile in aid of his chosen charities.

He was joined at the baths by Chorley MP, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who learned to swim there as a child.

Councillor Gordon France, Mayor of Chorley; Councillor Margaret France, Mayoress; Sir Lindsay Hoyle, MP for Chorley; Leisure Centre representatives | chorley borough council

The work has been completed by Chorley Council as part of their on-going commitment to invest in leisure facilities across the borough. The significant investment to the over 100-year-old facility included repairs to the pool structure and an upgrade of the poolside facilities and changing areas all in keeping with the historic features of the site.

The pool and poolside have both been retiled including replacement steps into the pool, the cubicles have been refreshed, there are brand new shower and WC facilities, and new LED lighting and Air Handling Units have been installed. The entrance and reception area have also been refurbished.

On officially opening the facility, the Mayor said: “As a Brinscall lad, I learned to swim here, and I am pleased to see it reopen. This means that the pool will be here for the community for the foreseeable future which is very good to see. I think the council has done a magnificent job of the way they have kept to the theme of the pool but giving it a modern finish.”

Councillor Gordon France, Mayor of Chorley; Councillor Margaret France, Mayoress; Sir Lindsay Hoyle, MP for Chorley; Councillor Bev Murray; Jennifer Mullin, Director of Communities and Housing at Chorley Council | CBC

Sir Linday Hoyle, MP for Chorley was also present to celebrate the official opening of the pool and said, “Isn’t it fantastic! It’s lovely to come back as well because of course when I was in junior school, this is where I had to learn to swim, and to come back to see the facility still in use, and having a major upgrade, is amazing.

“When you look at all the people who are closing swimming baths, I must give the credit to Chorley Council, not only investing in the community, but investing in our history as well. It’s an absolute privilege to be here today seeing the facility in all its splendour once again after this major refurb.”

The refurbishment of Brinscall Pool is just one of the projects Chorley Council is undertaking to improve the overall leisure offer across the borough. All Seasons Leisure Centre has seen recent improvements and an extension to its fitness studios and more refurbishment is planned to include the pool, gym, and changing rooms with more detail to be shared soon.

Councillor Bev Murray, Executive Cabinet Member for Early Intervention said “It’s an exciting time for our leisure centre offer. We have ambitious investment plans to make sure we are providing quality facilities that meet the need of those across Chorley.”

The Mayor’s chosen charities are Citizen’s Advice, Chorley Women’s Centre, and Chorley in Bloom