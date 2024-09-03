Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 113-year-old pool which closed for major repairs two years ago has officially reopened.

Brinscall Pool has welcomed back swimmers after undergoing a £600,000 refurbishment by Chorley Council.

Brinscall Swimming Pool in Chorley has reopened after two years with a £600,000 refurbishment. | Chorley Council

An image of the condition of the base of the pool in 2022 showed it had been worsening in recent years, with the exposed steel supports beneath it now showing signs of corrosion. | Specialist UK Restorations, via Chorley Council website

Councillors were informed two years ago that the pool structure could fail “catastrophically” if remedial action was not taken.

The popular village facility was built in 1911, but in 2022 it was deemed to be “well past its design life” by a structural engineer who noted that fixes put in place over the past 12 years were themselves now beginning to fail.

The phased re-opening of the pool will see instructor led sessions including school swimming, learn to swim programmes, clubs and aqua aerobics return initially with public lane swim, aqua and family swim available in October half-term.

The significant investment to the historic facility has included repairs to the pool structure and an upgrade of the poolside facilities and changing areas all in keeping with the historic features of the site.

The pool and poolside have both been retiled including replacement steps into the pool, the cubicles have been refreshed, there are brand new shower and WC facilities alongside new LED lighting and Air Handling Units which have been installed. The entrance and reception area have also been refurbished.

Councillor Bev Murray, Executive Cabinet Member for Early Intervention said: “We are committed to ensuring that everyone in Chorley can have access to quality and affordable leisure facilities.

“In a climate where other local authorities are choosing to close their facilities, we are proud to have been able to make significant investments into the historic landmark ensuring it can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”

A consultation was recently conducted for the community to provide their thoughts on what public access they would like to see Brinscall Swimming Pool moving forward, and what development they would like to see in the beach area of the main pool at All Seasons Leisure Centre.