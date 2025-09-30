Video: Inside creepy new scare attraction at abandoned Camelot theme park

We take a look around a terrifying new scare attraction that’s opened in the eerie grounds of the long-abandoned Camelot theme park, in this chilling video.

Watch if you dare, as this video takes a peek inside the chilling new Scare City attraction at the derelict former site of Camelot theme park.

The once family-friendly site has been reborn as a terrifying playground of monsters, mayhem and fear, where darkness rules and nightmares come to life around every corner.

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Thrill-seekers can expect to navigate a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with chilling new zones, as shown above.

Returning favourites include ‘The Slaughter House’, home to Camelot’s resident cannibal, and Carnivalley, a madhouse where the fun is anything but safe.

Scare City 2025 officially opened its gates on September 25 and will run until mid-November.

Watch the video above.