Scare City 2025 returns to abandoned Camelot theme park with new nightmares and terrifying zones

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 17:11 BST
Lancashire’s most spine-chilling Halloween attraction is back and promises to be more terrifying than ever.

Scare City 2025 will see the gates of the long-abandoned Camelot theme park thrown open once again, transformed into a living nightmare where monsters, darkness and fear reign supreme.

Visitors will descend into a haunted kingdom brought to life by torchlight and terror, navigating a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with chilling new zones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Scare City 2025 will see the gates of the long-abandoned Camelot theme park thrown open once againplaceholder image
Scare City 2025 will see the gates of the long-abandoned Camelot theme park thrown open once again | Contributed

Highlights include ‘The Hollow’, a desolate woodland, and ‘Puppet Master’, the toy maker’s workshop where seemingly innocent toys hide dark secrets.

Returning favourites include ‘The Slaughter House’, home to Camelot’s resident cannibal, and Carnivalley, a madhouse where the fun is anything but safe.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A particular thrill awaits in ‘Abyss 2.0’, a room cloaked in total darkness designed to test the bravery of even the most hardened visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unsure of what - or who - may be lurking, guests will have to confront their deepest fears in a claustrophobic setting.

Partway through the trail, the ‘Resurrection Zone’ will offer food and drink vendors, giving guests a chance to refuel before venturing deeper into the horrors of the park.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Scare City 2025 launches on September 25 and runs through to mid-November.

Tickets are now on sale, priced at £29.50, with Gold Entry tickets available for £44.50 per person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The park will be transformed into a living nightmare where monsters, darkness and fear reign supreme.placeholder image
The park will be transformed into a living nightmare where monsters, darkness and fear reign supreme. | Contributed

The full list of terrifying zones includes: Contained, The Hollow, Settlement, Puppet Master, Infirmary, Satan’s Soiree, Castellum, Abyss 2.0, Carnivalley and The Slaughter House.

Starting out as a drive-in cinema, Scare City has evolved into a walk-through horror experience.

Fans of thrills and chills alike are being warned: this year, the terror is bigger, darker and more immersive than ever before.

Related topics:Theme parkTicketsLancashireHalloween
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice