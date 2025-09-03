Scare City 2025 returns to abandoned Camelot theme park with new nightmares and terrifying zones
Scare City 2025 will see the gates of the long-abandoned Camelot theme park thrown open once again, transformed into a living nightmare where monsters, darkness and fear reign supreme.
Visitors will descend into a haunted kingdom brought to life by torchlight and terror, navigating a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with chilling new zones.
Highlights include ‘The Hollow’, a desolate woodland, and ‘Puppet Master’, the toy maker’s workshop where seemingly innocent toys hide dark secrets.
Returning favourites include ‘The Slaughter House’, home to Camelot’s resident cannibal, and Carnivalley, a madhouse where the fun is anything but safe.
A particular thrill awaits in ‘Abyss 2.0’, a room cloaked in total darkness designed to test the bravery of even the most hardened visitors.
Unsure of what - or who - may be lurking, guests will have to confront their deepest fears in a claustrophobic setting.
Partway through the trail, the ‘Resurrection Zone’ will offer food and drink vendors, giving guests a chance to refuel before venturing deeper into the horrors of the park.
Scare City 2025 launches on September 25 and runs through to mid-November.
Tickets are now on sale, priced at £29.50, with Gold Entry tickets available for £44.50 per person.
The full list of terrifying zones includes: Contained, The Hollow, Settlement, Puppet Master, Infirmary, Satan’s Soiree, Castellum, Abyss 2.0, Carnivalley and The Slaughter House.
Starting out as a drive-in cinema, Scare City has evolved into a walk-through horror experience.
Fans of thrills and chills alike are being warned: this year, the terror is bigger, darker and more immersive than ever before.