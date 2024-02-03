News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Video: Have you seen this man? Police appeal for info after woman sexually assaulted twice in serious incident

Police are appealing for information which could aid their investigation into a serious sexual assault which took place in Burnley.

By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 15:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At around 3.45pm on January 29, 2024, a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man on Colne Road near to Sainsbury’s in Burnley. She was led to Bank Parade where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault. She was then subjected to a second serious sexual assault by the same man on Church Street.

READ MORE: Lancashire Police appeal for information after woman sexually assaulted twice in serious & 'alarming' incident

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have since been 'thoroughly investigating behind the scenes since this was reported'. Police say that, while they understand that the details may be 'alarming', they have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking for help in identifying the man, who is white with dark facial hair, pictured. He was also wearing dark clothing.

Related topics:VideoLancashire PoliceBurnley