At around 3.45pm on January 29, 2024, a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man on Colne Road near to Sainsbury’s in Burnley. She was led to Bank Parade where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault. She was then subjected to a second serious sexual assault by the same man on Church Street.

Officers have since been 'thoroughly investigating behind the scenes since this was reported'. Police say that, while they understand that the details may be 'alarming', they have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking for help in identifying the man, who is white with dark facial hair, pictured. He was also wearing dark clothing.

Det. Supt. Stephen Holgate of East Division, said: “These were two serious sexual assaults, and a team of detectives have been working hard to identify the person responsible for these offences. The victim and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“If you recognise the man in the CCTV then please contact us urgently. Alternatively, if you have any information that could assist our enquiries, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, I would urge you to get in touch.”

A Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has been opened, and you can submit any information online through this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L25-PO1. Alternatively, you can contact the police by calling 101 and quoting log 0929 of February 2, 2024.