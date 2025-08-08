Victory over Japan Day to be held at Flag Market in Preston to mark 80th anniversary

A Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) is taking place in Preston to mark the 80th anniversary.

Preston City Council is organising the event which will take place on Saturday, August 16, with citywide events beginning at 11am on the Flag Market.

VJ Day marks the anniversary of 15 August 1945 when Japan announced its surrender to the Allied forces.

These events will honour the surrender of Japan and the true end of WWII.

Councillor Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: “Preston is proud to commemorate both VE Day in May and especially the upcoming VJ Day, which holds great significance for our local veterans.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to pay tribute to the heroes of World War II. The events on Saturday, 16 August offer our community a vital opportunity to reflect, remember and support all who served.”

Event highlights include:

● A military parade and opening ceremony starting at 11.35am from Preston bus station through the city centre.

● Service: The parade will arrive at The Flag Market at 11.45am for a service at 12pm

followed by the national anthem.

● Commemorative activities from 12.30pm: The Flag Market will transform into a hub of remembrance and celebration featuring wartime ceremonies, vintage music, community performance acts, and family‑friendly history workshops.

● Live vintage music and historical workshops with live performances of songs

from the WWII era and themed activities designed to transport visitors back in time.

The VJ Day events build on national themes as part of the UK’s official programme commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe and Victory Over Japan.

