Chopsticks at the ready as Asian-inspired restaurant chain Wagamama will be opening its doors this month in Preston’s Animate cinema and leisure complex.

Wagamama to officially opening on bank holiday Monday, August 25.

The sleek new space will seat 164 guests inside, with an additional 32 seats outdoors. Open seven days a week, the restaurant will create 50 new jobs, bringing Wagamama's total to 167 restaurants across the UK.

Wagamama is opening on Monday, August 25, at Preston's Animate cinema and leisure complex. | Preston City Council

The new Preston restaurant will offer two of the brand's newest initiatives, with students able to get 20 per cent off Sunday to Thursday when they sign up to the platform Student Beans, and emergency service workers can obtain a discount through the Blue Light Card programme. Meaning the city's many students and Blue Light Card members will be able to tuck into classic guest favourites like chicken katsu, ramen and noodles at a discounted price.

The Asian-inspired restaurant chain is a hit with foodies. | Animate Preston

What’s on the menu?

Alongside these classic dishes, guests will be able to sample bowls from the restaurant's new summer menu, which is centred around personalisation, freshness and feel-good food.

They can look forward to light and fragrant pho noodle soups with a clear yuzu broth and high-fibre, low-calorie konjac noodles, served with chicken thigh, hoki fish, or king oyster mushroom, then finished with herbs, red pepper, bean sprouts and lime.

Fresh salads include a sweet chilli option with caramelised chicken or tofu, and a pad thai salad is inspired by the guest favourite and the Thai street food staple.

The menu also introduces the build-your-own donburi bowl, allowing guests to tailor their meal with choices of protein, vegetables and topping, plus a new lighter base option of cauliflower 'rice'.

Ahead of the opening, the restaurant will host a series of exclusive preview events, giving locals the chance to book in for a free meal to celebrate the opening and sample some of Wagamama's asian-inspired food. Keep an eye on Wagamama's web pages for ticket releases coming soon.

Councillor Martyn Rawlinson, Cabinet Member for Resources at Preston City Council, said: “We're delighted to welcome Wagamama to Animate, adding another leading restaurant brand to our offer.

“This further reinforces Animate's position as the go-to destination for food, drink, and entertainment.”

Emily Wharton, Senior Regional Marketing Manager at Wagamama, added: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand new restaurant in Preston at the Animate scheme this summer.

“Our fantastic new team has been working hard to ensure we'll bring our much-loved Wagamama experience to our guests and they're so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once work is complete.”

Opening hours at the new store will be as follows:

Monday: 11am - 8.30pm.

Tuesday: 11am - 8.30pm.

Wednesday: 11am - 8.30pm.

Thursday: 11am - 8.30pm.

Friday: 11am - 8.30pm.

Saturday: 11am - 8.30pm.

Sunday: 11am - 8pm.