Vandals carve racist language and swastika into bowling green grass in Accrington's Oak Hill Park

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 08:50 BST
Vandals who carved a swastika and a racist word into the grass at a bowling green in Accrington are being hunted by police.

The disturbing incident occurred at the bowling green in Oak Hill Park on Thursday (January 23).

Police said the offenders used an “unknown instrument” to carve a Nazi swastika symbol and a racist word into the grass.

Vandals carved a swastika and a racist word into the grass at a bowling green in Accrington
Vandals carved a swastika and a racist word into the grass at a bowling green in Accrington | Hyndburn Police

The damage has been described as "extensive" and it will take months for the bowling green to be completely repaired.

Residents were left shocked and "lost for words" by the incident.

One person said: "Blimey, lost for words to be honest with you."

Another said: "What a strange crime."

Someone else commented: "There's a lot of low life around here now. Disgusting."

The disturbing incident occurred at the bowling green in Oak Hill Park
The disturbing incident occurred at the bowling green in Oak Hill Park | Hyndburn Police

Councillor Kimberley Whitehead described the incident as “utterly disgusting”.

She said: “On Holocaust Memorial Day, we are reminded of the horrors of the past and the ongoing need to stand united against hatred and prejudice.

Over the weekend, I was appalled to see a large swastika and racist graffiti dug into the bowling green at Oak Hill Park.

Acts like this are utterly disgusting and have no place in our community. I strongly condemn this criminal damage.

“Prejudice that fuels hatred, vandalism, and violence belongs in the past and will never be tolerated here.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police | Hyndburn Police

She continued: “Anyone identified as responsible for this despicable act will be reported to the police

“I would like to thank the council for their swift response in addressing this.

“I understand similar markings have also been found at Memorial Gardens in Haslingden, and I urge anyone with any information to report it to 101. “

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number LC-20250124-0294.

Related topics:AccringtonPoliceCouncilLancashire Police
