Vandals carve racist language and swastika into bowling green grass in Accrington's Oak Hill Park
The disturbing incident occurred at the bowling green in Oak Hill Park on Thursday (January 23).
Police said the offenders used an “unknown instrument” to carve a Nazi swastika symbol and a racist word into the grass.
The damage has been described as "extensive" and it will take months for the bowling green to be completely repaired.
Residents were left shocked and "lost for words" by the incident.
One person said: "Blimey, lost for words to be honest with you."
Another said: "What a strange crime."
Someone else commented: "There's a lot of low life around here now. Disgusting."
Councillor Kimberley Whitehead described the incident as “utterly disgusting”.
She said: “On Holocaust Memorial Day, we are reminded of the horrors of the past and the ongoing need to stand united against hatred and prejudice.
Over the weekend, I was appalled to see a large swastika and racist graffiti dug into the bowling green at Oak Hill Park.
Acts like this are utterly disgusting and have no place in our community. I strongly condemn this criminal damage.
“Prejudice that fuels hatred, vandalism, and violence belongs in the past and will never be tolerated here.
She continued: “Anyone identified as responsible for this despicable act will be reported to the police
“I would like to thank the council for their swift response in addressing this.
“I understand similar markings have also been found at Memorial Gardens in Haslingden, and I urge anyone with any information to report it to 101. “
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number LC-20250124-0294.