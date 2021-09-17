Van catches fire in driveway of property in Bamber Bridge

A van caught fire on the driveway of a property in Bamber Bridge, prompting an investigation into the cause.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 17th September 2021, 12:27 pm

One fire engine from Bamber Bridge attended the scene in Duddle Lane at around 4.30am today (September 17).

The incident involved a van on the driveway of a domestic property.

Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for 45 minutes.

An investigation into the cause was launched, the fire service said.

