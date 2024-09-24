Valhalla at Pleasure Beach Resort officially named Europe’s Best Water Ride in the European Star Awards

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 24th Sep 2024, 16:03 BST
A ride at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has officially been named Europe’s Best Water Ride.

Valhalla at Pleasure Beach Resort has officially been named Europe’s Best Water Ride in the European Star Awards.

The accolade was announced last night at the awards ceremony in Amsterdam, where Pleasure Beach’s Grand National also made the top ten in Europe’s Best Wooden Coaster category.

The two awards come shortly after the North West park won three at the UK Theme Park awards including a Gold award in the ‘Best Seaside Park’ category and two Bronze awards in the ‘Best Theme Park for Thrills’ category, and ‘Best Ride Storytelling’ for Valhalla.

One of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's biggest rides, Valhalla is an iconic dark ride, a cross between an indoor rollercoaster, a ghost train and a log flume, witj a Viking theme. The ride was opened with great fanfare in 2000 and remains one of the park's most popular rides
One of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's biggest rides, Valhalla is an iconic dark ride, a cross between an indoor rollercoaster, a ghost train and a log flume, witj a Viking theme. The ride was opened with great fanfare in 2000 and remains one of the park's most popular rides | National World

Andy Hygate, director of operations, said: “Valhalla is an incredible ride, and after its £4 million re-imagining last season we know that guests travel from near and far to experience it.

“We’ve added a lot of awards to our roster this past week and we’re very proud of our team’s hard work that continues to prove us as a great attraction for friends, families and thrillseekers alike.”

The point of no return
The point of no return

Approaching a busy fortnight of awards for Pleasure Beach, the park is also nominated for four awards in the World Park Excellence Awards, including Best Regional Park, Best Entertainment, Best Marketing Initiative and Best Retail Development – which results are set to be announced at a ceremony later this week.

Pleasure Beach Resort will now turn its focus to a packed calendar of autumn and winter events, including the notorious Journey to Hell scare event throughout October, Winter Weekends, Christmas Grotto Wonderland and Aladdin The Pantomime.

Pleasure Beach Resort tickets can be bought here. For the best prices always book online in advance.

