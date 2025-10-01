Shoppers in Lancashire have been warned to ‘use it or lose it’ as retail businesses across the area reveal they are in crisis.

This week, Penwortham sweet shop Lolipops has warned of customers ‘turning up to an empty shop’ in the New Year if trade doesn’t pick up, and bosses at Lilac Tree Interiors at Holland House Nurseries, Walton-le-Dale, say they will close at the end of the year, if things don’t improve.

It comes in the same week that Tap and Vine in Walton-le-Dale announced it would close permanently on October 11 after seeing ‘many customers disappear to other establishments’, and Hyndburn-based Finch Bakery said they would be raising prices after revealing their wage bill has tripled and both founding sisters have taken paycuts to make ends meet.

On September 20, Penwortham gifts and homewear shop The Hidden Hut said it had had the quietest week it’s ever had since opening, and urged people to “shop small”.

Penwortham Councillor David Howarth, reminded shoppers not to take their high street for granted. He said: “We’re so lucky in Penwortham that we don’t have boarded up shops, but instead a vibrant independent scene. But people need to shop locally, or this won’t last. We have to use it or lose it, and we really don’t want a high street full of hot food takeaways.”

The bigger picture

It isn’t just in Lancashire where businesses are struggling. A wide variety of high street stores are set to permanently close across the UK throughout October. Poundland, Sports Direct, Starbucks and Trespass have confirmed they will close a number of stores throughout the month. Buckshaw-based Bodyshop collapsed into administration last month, with the loss of 56 shops.

In 2024, the UK 37 shops a day - almost 13,500 retail stores closed, a rise of 28 per cent on previous year, according to Centre for Retail Research. The increasing rate of shop closures is being attributed to challenging economic conditions, with factors such as the rise in National Insurance for employers earlier this year being blamed.

What did Lolipops say?

On Facebook, bosses said: “Almost four years we've been in Penwortham, and never in those four years have we had a month like we have/are having. I know people are cutting back, I know Christmas is on the doorstep, I know priorities have changed, I know, because it has for me too. But where possible, I now shop local. Because I know as a business owner how much this means.

“In some cases it means they can stay open for another month, it means they can pay themselves a wage, and trust me, it's not big bucks like people think. Break the wage down by the hour and we're probably not even close to minimum wage, not just speaking for ourselves, we are speaking for almost every small business owner out there.

“Why do we do it you probably ask? Well, I know why we do. Because of you all, we've built up a great community, we treat you to free events because you show up, we give out free sweets when we put events on as a small token of our appreciation for showing up, we give donations left right and centre, we always advertise other small businesses on our socials if we visit to give them the recognition they absolutely deserve. We sponsor about five to six different football teams. We do it all for you! But now we need you to return the favour.

“Penwortham’s had the worst month to date, and if it carries on, you'll more than likely turn up to an empty shop in the new year. So I'm asking you all, send us your suggestions, what can we do? What would you like to see? What can we do that we don't already do? But most importantly come in and see us, even if it's a small purchase, you'll be helping us. Never wanted to write this but, honesty is the best policy, and you needed to know.”

Lilac Tree Interiors is run from Holland House Nurseries in Walton-le-Dale | submit

What did Lilac Tree Interiors say?

Their statement on Facebook said: “As many of you know, we pour our heart into Lilac Tree. Every display, every re-loved piece of furniture, every card and gift is chosen with love and care. But the truth is, things have been really tough lately. Despite trying everything I am doing, or have done, the shop just isn’t doing very well.Unless things improve, we will sadly have no choice but to close Lilac Tree by the end of the year.

“I don’t want this to be the end — not just for us but for the little community we’ve built here together. So if you’ve been meaning to pop in, or if you’re looking for a thoughtful card, gift, or something unique for your home, please think of us. Every purchase, no matter how small, truly makes a difference. We are not embarrassed, and we will tell you how it is. I think it's only fair.

“For 12 months we have struggled, and have just about kept our heads above water, but sadly that water is now getting deeper and deeper. Things have changed in the way people shop, I understand that, but think about where you will buy your next gift from? If we have it, we will giftwrap it for free, and you don't get that on Amazon!

“It isn't just us, I have read today about two local businesses in the exact same position. Share this post, share any post you see from any local business. Without you, we won't be here. I'm going to give it one last push... There's some new gifts coming in, and we will have a little move around but Christmas just won't be happening unfortunately.”

The Hidden Hut, Liverpool Road, Penwortham | Google

The Hidden Hut

On September 20, bosses at The Hidden Hut said: “We aren’t going to lie, we have had the quietest week we have ever had since opening our doors. On Thursday we had four customers all day. (This is unusual for us, especially at this time of year). Tell us of any business that could survive off that? We feel so lucky to be in a wonderful community, both on the high street and online. Your support means the world to us. But please remember without you we are nothing. We do not take this for granted.”