Dog walkers told to use leads in Cuerden Valley Park after sheep attacks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dog walkers have been told they must keep their pets on leads around certain fields in Cuerden Valley Park.

The park's chief executive, Andrew Suter, issued the directive as lambing season starts. It comes after a spate of dog attacks on livestock, including injuries to 12 sheep and the deaths of three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "There’s a high likelyhood that some of the ewes, which were in with the ram at the time for breeding, may not carry their lambs to term. We had another attack with minor injuries on the weekend of our Northern Lights event.There’s also been an attack over the weekend near Scorton.

"As we enter lambing season we are re-stating the issue and asking you to keep your dogs on lead when near to any fields for livestock and requiring you to have your dog on a lead when crossing all fields within the park. No matter how well-behaved your dog is, you can never guarantee that your dog(s) will not run off to chase after sheep if it’s off lead. The sight and smells associated with ewes birthing lambs can have an overwhelming effect on dogs.

Injured sheep (Credit: Cuerden Valley Park)

"Heartbreaking"

"We repeatedly hear every year the “My dog would never” response. Unfortunately, far too often it is followed by “they had never done it before…” In support of our farmers and ultimately dog walkers themselves, we are asking for your backing and understanding in changing dog walking behaviour around livestock. We’ve heard it many times and it is heartbreaking for both farmers and dog owners alike when the worst happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please keep your dogs on a lead in the park, particularly when around livestock. If crossing a field with livestock, your dog must be on a lead, no exceptions. Our staff team will be out and about in the park and if approached please understand why you are being asked to put your dog on a lead."

Consequences