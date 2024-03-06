Dog walkers told to use leads in Cuerden Valley Park after sheep attacks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dog walkers have been told they must keep their pets on leads around certain fields in Cuerden Valley Park.
The park's chief executive, Andrew Suter, issued the directive as lambing season starts. It comes after a spate of dog attacks on livestock, including injuries to 12 sheep and the deaths of three.
He said: "There’s a high likelyhood that some of the ewes, which were in with the ram at the time for breeding, may not carry their lambs to term. We had another attack with minor injuries on the weekend of our Northern Lights event.There’s also been an attack over the weekend near Scorton.
"As we enter lambing season we are re-stating the issue and asking you to keep your dogs on lead when near to any fields for livestock and requiring you to have your dog on a lead when crossing all fields within the park. No matter how well-behaved your dog is, you can never guarantee that your dog(s) will not run off to chase after sheep if it’s off lead. The sight and smells associated with ewes birthing lambs can have an overwhelming effect on dogs.
"Heartbreaking"
"We repeatedly hear every year the “My dog would never” response. Unfortunately, far too often it is followed by “they had never done it before…” In support of our farmers and ultimately dog walkers themselves, we are asking for your backing and understanding in changing dog walking behaviour around livestock. We’ve heard it many times and it is heartbreaking for both farmers and dog owners alike when the worst happens.
"Please keep your dogs on a lead in the park, particularly when around livestock. If crossing a field with livestock, your dog must be on a lead, no exceptions. Our staff team will be out and about in the park and if approached please understand why you are being asked to put your dog on a lead."
Consequences
Mr Suter said there are significant consequences for owners and their pets, if rules are not obeyed. The law allows farmers to shoot a dog caught worrying sheep, and owners can also face fines of up to £1,000 as well as additional compensation to farmers for the loss of livestock under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.