Three sheep killed after being attacked by dog running loose in Cuerden Valley Park

Three sheep were killed after being attacked by a dog running loose in a country park in Lancashire.

A warning has been issued for dogs to be kept on leads at Cuerden Valley Park.

It comes after two separate incidents where sheep have been attacked.

The first incident took place when a dog being walked off the lead entered a sheep field around 9am on Monday, December 11.

The dog chased and attacked the flock, seriously injuring five ewes and one ram. Three later died.

Three sheep were killed after being attacked by a dog in Cuerden Valley Park (Credit: Lancashire County Council)

The "distraught" owner of the dog stayed on site and spoke to the farmers

Three days later on Thursday (December 14), an Alsatian dog chased a second flock in the park.

No visible injuries occurred in the attack, but park bosses said there is an "increased risk the ewes will not carry their babies to term".

The dog owner fled the scene following the incident.

The dog chased and attacked the flock, seriously injuring five ewes and one ram (Credit: Cuerden Valley Park)

Both incidents have been reported to the police.

Andrew Suter, Chief Executive of Cuerden Valley Park Trust, said: "No matter how well-behaved your dog is, you can never guarantee that your dog(s) will not run off to chase after sheep if it's off its lead.

"The sight and smells associated with a breeding flock and then later in spring with ewes birthing lambs can have an overwhelming effect on dogs.

"We repeatedly hear every year the 'my dog would never' response. Unfortunately, far too often it is followed by 'they had never done it before.'"

Notices are being posted in the two areas where livestock breeding takes place warning owners to keep their dog on a lead.

Park bosses also plan to create a fenced exercise area where owners can let their dogs run free.

"In support of our farmers and ultimately dog walkers themselves, we are asking for your backing and understanding in changing dog walking behaviour around livestock," Mr Suter added.

"We've heard it many times and it is heartbreaking for both farmers and dog owners alike when the worst happens."

Dogs on leads around livestock – what is the law?

As protected by the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence.

This includes attacking sheep, chasing them in a way that may cause injury, suffering, abortion or loss of produce or being at large (not on a lead or otherwise under close control) in a field or enclosure in which there are sheep.

This act does not apply if the dog is owned by, or in the charge of, the occupier of the field or enclosure, the owner of the sheep or a person authorised by either of those persons.

It also doesn’t apply if it is a police dog, guide dog, trained sheep dog, a working gun dog or a pack of hounds.

Dogs owners can face fines of up to £1000 as well as a jail term of six months if their dog is caught off lead around farms and worrying livestock.