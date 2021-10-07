Update issued after power line incident at Lancashire play centre this afternoon

Parents and children, who were left stuck inside a Lancashire play centre this afternoon, after a truck crashed into a power line, have now all been allowed home, it has been confirmed.

Earlier today, the Post reported on the incident at Jollie's Barn in Mere Brow, Preston, in which firefighters were called to the popular play centre at approximately 12.30 pm.

It was reported a truck had "taken out the live power cable over the car park," causing a "severe power issue".

An accident at Jollie's Barn today meant parents and children were stuck inside.

This meant no new entries were allowed for the rest of the afternoon, whilst parents, children and staff, already inside, were unable to leave due to safety reasons.

However at 3:30 pm, the owner of Jollie's Barn confirmed: "We’re closed now for the afternoon and everyone’s safe at home."

Following the incident, firefighters put a cordon in place and monitored the scene whilst awaiting the arrival of the electricity board.

Electricity North West then attended the scene, working towards earthing the live cable, and making the area safe.

In a Facebook live video at 3 pm, the owner said: "To the people that were here today, during the situation, I’ll call it, I just want to say thank you for your patience and all your support, hoepfully the staff were all there for your needs."