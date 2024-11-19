Upcoming M55 closures set to cause delays of up to 30 minutes: What you need to know
Drivers on the M55 in Lancashire are set to face a series of closures and delays as essential works take place over the next few weeks.
The closures, which will affect multiple sections of the motorway, are scheduled from November through early December.
Significant disruptions are expected on the M55 westbound between junctions 1 and 3 from 10pm on November 18 to 6am on November 23.
Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed for tree removal and replanting, with delays of up to 30 minutes anticipated.
Similar works will continue from 10pm on November 25 to 6am on December 12, where lanes 1 and 2 will be closed on the westbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 3.
Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and stay informed of traffic updates.
