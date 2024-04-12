Up to 100 jobs to be created when new production plant opens in Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Up to 100 jobs will be created by a deal for a huge new production plant in Preston.

The Post revealed earlier this week that Kerakoll Group, an international leader in sustainable building materials, has acquired a 10-acre plot at Aptus off Roman Way for its new production plant – the second in the UK.

Construction is set to start later this year and completion is expected by spring 2026. The firm has now confirmed that 60 jobs will be created “from day one”, with up to 100 at the completion of the plant.

The facility in Preston will add to the one already existing in Leyland and will serve as a hub for manufacturing and distributing the Group’s products across the UK and Northern Europe. In 2023, Kerakoll Group achieved a turnover of £40 million in the UK, supported by a dedicated team of over 130 employees.

An artist's impression of what the new Kerakoll plant will look like

How many jobs altogether at APTUS?

Planning was granted for the 800,000 sq ft APTUS scheme in December 2023, paving the way for units from 25,000 sq ft to 500,000 sq ft close to J31A of the M6. The new development will play a key role in boosting the Lancashire economy, with the potential to create as many as 1,500 new jobs.

Vivienne Clements, Executive Director for Industrial and Logistics at developer HBD, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to provide a solution for Kerakoll as it looks to expand its UK and northern European network. The deal will act as a catalyst for the delivery of the scheme and demonstrates the continued demand in the market for high-quality, sustainable industrial and logistics space in key strategic locations.