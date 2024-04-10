Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge new production plant is set to be built in Preston, creating dozens of jobs.

Kerakoll Group, an international leader in sustainable building materials, has acquired 40,000 square meters of land at Aptus off Roman Way for its new production plant – the second in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With construction set to commence by late 2024 and completion expected by spring 2026, the facility in Preston will add to the one already existing in Leyland and will serve as a hub for manufacturing and distributing the Group’s products across the UK and Northern Europe. It will be Kerakoll Group’s 20th production site globally.

The investment will lead to an expansion by 30 per cent of the Group’s workforce in the UK as well as a 100 per cent increase in production capacity in the country by 2028. In 2023, Kerakoll Group achieved a turnover of £40 million in the UK, supported by a dedicated team of over 130 employees.

The new plant will leverage green technologies and sustainable practices, such as photovoltaic panels, which are expected to produce 245 kWh per day, and advanced rainwater recycling systems.

An artist's impression of what the new Kerakoll plant will look like

Carl Gardner will lead the expansion of Kerakoll Group in the UK at a significant moment, with the Group in the process of integrating the brands Kerakoll and Tilemaster Adhesives, a company specialising in ceramic and flooring installation systems it acquired in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad