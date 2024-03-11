Hoyles Lane and Sidgreaves Lane in Cottam are set for disruption during the next seven months.

Two roads in Cottam will be closed for the next seven months as United Utilities begin improvement works.

Parts of Hoyles Lane and Sidgreaves Lane closed on Sunday, March 3, so the water company can carry out a £20m sewer improvement project to increase capacity in the sewer network serving Cottam and Woodplumpton. READ MORE: Traffic lights stuck on red in Tarleton causing build up and misery for motorists

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed diversion routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services 43 and 44 will have a change to their routes to avoid this closure. However, temporary bus stops will be arranged with Preston Bus to keep the service running as usual.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: "Throughout our work, road closures, temporary traffic management and diversion routes will be in place.

"The new sewer along Hoyles Lane will be installed using open cut methods and will be backfilled and reinstated in sections as we move along the road.