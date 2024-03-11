United Utilities work to close section of Cottam roads for seven months
Two roads in Cottam will be closed for the next seven months as United Utilities begin improvement works.
Parts of Hoyles Lane and Sidgreaves Lane closed on Sunday, March 3, so the water company can carry out a £20m sewer improvement project to increase capacity in the sewer network serving Cottam and Woodplumpton. READ MORE: Traffic lights stuck on red in Tarleton causing build up and misery for motorists
Services 43 and 44 will have a change to their routes to avoid this closure. However, temporary bus stops will be arranged with Preston Bus to keep the service running as usual.
A United Utilities spokesperson said: "Throughout our work, road closures, temporary traffic management and diversion routes will be in place.
"The new sewer along Hoyles Lane will be installed using open cut methods and will be backfilled and reinstated in sections as we move along the road.
"Construction work will begin in early March at the junction of Sidgreaves Lane and Hoyles Lane. This will require us to temporarily close a section of Sidgreaves Lane. Once completed, work will then progress along Hoyles Lane. "Thank you for your patience, we do understand that roadworks can be inconvenient, and our team will do all they can to keep disruption for road users and the local community to a minimum." Both roads are expected to reopen again on Friday, October 11.