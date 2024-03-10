Traffic lights stuck on red in Tarleton causing build up and misery for motorists

There is currently a build up of traffic.
By Emma Downey
Published 10th Mar 2024, 12:48 GMT
Traffic lights permanently stuck on red at Windgate in Tarleton has caused a build up.

The four-way traffic lights on Windgate at the junction with the A59 and Southport New Road in Tarleton are currently stuck on red in all directions and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: "The 4-way traffic lights on Windgate at the junction with the A59 and Southport New Road in Tarleton are currently stuck on red in all directions.

"This has caused a build up of traffic and we are advising people to avoid this area for the time being.

"Thank you in advance for your patience."

