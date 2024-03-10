Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic lights permanently stuck on red at Windgate in Tarleton has caused a build up.

The four-way traffic lights on Windgate at the junction with the A59 and Southport New Road in Tarleton are currently stuck on red in all directions and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

"This has caused a build up of traffic and we are advising people to avoid this area for the time being.