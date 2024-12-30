United Utilities issue update after burst pipe causes road closure on Eaves Lane in Chorley

Emma Downey
Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 15:56 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 16:04 GMT
United Utilities have issued an update after police were forced to close a road in Chorley due to a burst water pipe.

Chorley Police put out a post on their Facebook page on Friday evening around 11pm saying that the roadn would be closed for some time.

Chorley Police closed Eaves Lane over the weekend due to a burst water pipe.Chorley Police closed Eaves Lane over the weekend due to a burst water pipe.
Chorley Police closed Eaves Lane over the weekend due to a burst water pipe. | Adam Davren

They said: “We want to update you and let you know that between Brooke Street and Lyons Lane, covering Windermere Road has been closed due to a Burst Water Pipe.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

“We will provide further updates once we have them.”

No further update has been provided as of yet.

However a spokesperson for United Utilities confirmed that repairs were completed overnight on Sunday on Eaves Lane.

