United Utilities issue update after burst pipe causes road closure on Eaves Lane in Chorley
Chorley Police put out a post on their Facebook page on Friday evening around 11pm saying that the roadn would be closed for some time.
They said: “We want to update you and let you know that between Brooke Street and Lyons Lane, covering Windermere Road has been closed due to a Burst Water Pipe.
“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.
No further update has been provided as of yet.
However a spokesperson for United Utilities confirmed that repairs were completed overnight on Sunday on Eaves Lane.
