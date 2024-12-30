New Preston bus lane is on the way - with work beginning this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work on controversial plans for a new bus lane on one of the busiest roads in Preston is set to begin later this week.

The facility is to be introduced on the city-bound side of New Hall Lane from just after Fishwick Road through to Witton Street.

Once up and running, it will become the ninth bus-only restriction in Preston. Just like its counterparts, the new zone will be monitored by cameras to capture any unauthorised vehicles straying into it - a breach that will result in drivers being issued with fines in the post. Cyclists will be permitted to use the lane.

No road closures will be required during the work - which will begin on Thursday (2nd January) - but temporary traffic lights may be needed at some points.

New Hall Lane is to get a new look thanks to the latest bus-only zone in Preston

Lancashire County Council says the move will improve the reliability of bus services on the notoriously congested route, which is often at a crawl during peak times.

The authority is pressing ahead with the change - which was approved by cabinet members back in May - in spite of a near 400-signature petition objecting to it. However, a formal public consultation had previously attracted just three responses.

The installation of the new bus lane - along a 450-yard stretch of New Hall Lane - will see the remaining space for other westbound traffic reduced. But highways bosses have insisted there is sufficient room to accommodate the new arrangements.

A second phase of the £100,000 project - to be funded by County Hall’s government-funded bus service improvement plan - will involve the remodelling of the New Hall Lane junction with the A6 London Road in order to boost capacity. Work on those changes, which include the installation of new traffic lights, will begin on a date yet to be decided later this year.

County Cllr Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said of the new bus lane: "The aim of the scheme is to improve public transport journey times and timetable reliability by reallocating the carriageway width to create a lane dedicated for use by buses and cycles exclusively.

"This will allow public transport to move more seamlessly through the junction, allowing buses to bypass congestion and cut journey times, particularly during peak travel periods.

"No road closures will be needed during this phase of works, and we've organised the works to create as little disruption as possible.

"Once the works are complete the bus lane won't become enforceable straight away and we'll make sure to inform residents before it does.”

The New Hall Lane bus lane will join the eight other bus lanes and bus gates operating in Preston at:

***Fishergate (Mount Street to Corporation Street):

***Fishergate (Cheapside)

***Fishergate Hill (County Hall)

***Butler Street (junction with Fishergate Hill)

***Corporation Street

***Tithebarn Street

***Lords Walk

***Garstang Road (Broughton)

The county council has also mooted plans for a new bus lane on Ribbleton Avenue, although they are yet to be approved.