The resurfacing job has been a tricky one due to the conditions, but after years of difficulties, it has finally been completed.

A unique tidal road which is completely underwater twice a day has been successfully resurfaced.

The causeway at Sunderland Point, at the tip of the peninsula between the River Lune and Morecambe Bay, links the mainland to a small hamlet of around 25 homes and the stunning area is visited by a significant number of tourists throughout the year.

The tide comes in and closes off the road making it an island for a few hours each day, making it a tricky job to repair.

Work must be carried out quickly while conditions are right and the material can set fully before it is immersed underwater again.

The causeway before and after the work was completed. | Lancashire County Council

Due to the way that the tide flows, the ideal opportunity to resurface the road only arises during one week each month. As well as this, it needs to be a warm, dry day.

With the conditions just right, the county council moved quickly to seize the opportunity to carry out the work.

Toby Fitzsimmons, business development manager at Miles Macadam said: "We were delighted to partner with Lancashire County Council to create a tailored, site-specific solution to the Sunderland Point Causeway.

"Our specialist grouted macadams are a durable, hard-wearing material reinforced with a secondary sealing process, thus considerably less susceptible to the damage caused by tidal flooding.

The unique location is home to Sambo's Grave. It is rumoured that Sambo was the servant of a ship's captain and legend has it that he was set ashore whilst ill, believed himself abandoned and refused to eat, passing away.

He was said to have been buried in unconsecrated ground above the high water mark with verses added later.

The scenic visitor attraction, which offers tranquil walks, also boasts a stone sculpture, bird hide, shoreline audio trail that visitors can enjoy and interpretation boards that tell you more about the area's links to the slave trade.

Workers undertaking the project at the Sunderland Point Causeway. | Lancashire County Council

Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport said: "It was very important to us that this work was successfully carried out at this time of the year as this is the most effective time to repair it due to the tide times.

"The area is beautiful, with stunning views. It is important that the families living there are able to access the mainland all year round, as well as visitors, despite the high tides affecting wear and tear on the road surface.

"Visitors now accessing the area will benefit from a safer road, which is smoother and pothole free."