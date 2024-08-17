Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parking has been banned on Kirkham’s Market Square.

Lancashire County Council has introduced the restriction following the recent multi-million pound revamp of the town centre.

The square has long operated as a free, informal car park, with space for around two dozen vehicles. However, the plan is for the area now to be used for local events as part of the improvements made to the public realm.

All on-street and off-street parking in Kirkham is free and County Hall says there are “ample” alternatives to Market Square – including the car parks at Eagles Court and Mill Street and the kerbside spaces along Church Street and Poulton Street.

Kirkham town centre pictured from the air, prior to its recent revamp

The ban – in the form of a ‘prohibition of driving’ – excludes those vehicles needing access for the market and any events being staged. That access will be controlled by Fylde Council, Kirkham Town Council or representatives acting on their behalf.

Highways bosses say they will monitor and evaluate how the change works, but that they intend to consider making the rule permanent after a consultation is carried out.

Earlier this year, Fylde Council rejected a proposal by the county authority to introduce on-street pay and display charges in unspecified town centres across Lancashire.

The Market Square was a popular place to park in Kirkham, seen here before its facelift - but now vehicles are outlawed from the spot (image: Google)

Kirkham’s off-street car parks are operated by the town council, which has kept those facilities free as well.

The near £9.5m Kirkham Futures programme for transforming the town centre set out a vision to create “a much-improved Market Square that will allow greater use for markets and events”. It also envisaged the narrowing of roads and widening of pavements to increase pedestrian space and enable the creation of outdoor seating and dining areas.

Kirkham received £6.2m from the previous government’s Towns Fund in 2021 – more than £3m less than it applied for – with Lancashire County Council contributing the difference so that the project could be completed in full.