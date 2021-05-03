Ulnes Walton wood chip store blaze triggers three hour battle by firefighters

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the scene at 7.29pm on May 2.

Four fire crews from Leyland, Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended.

Crews extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one jet.

They were in attendance for around three hours.