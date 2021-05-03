Ulnes Walton wood chip store blaze triggers three hour battle by firefighters

Fire crews spent three hours tackling a fire at a building on Holker Lane in Ulnes Walton, near Preston.

By Stef Hall
Monday, 3rd May 2021, 10:53 am
Updated Monday, 3rd May 2021, 10:54 am

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the scene at 7.29pm on May 2.

Read More

Read More
Fire crews battle blaze at commercial premises in Preston city centre

Four fire crews from Leyland, Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Four crews attended

Crews extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one jet.

They were in attendance for around three hours.

The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.