Fire crews battle blaze at commercial premises in Preston city centre

Ten fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, Fulwood and Penwortham rushed to the scene in Shepherd Street at around 2.15am.

The building involved was derelict but there were concerns the flames could spread to neighboring properties - including The Warehouse nightclub.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used water jets, an aerial ladder platform and the Stinger to douse the flames.

In an update posted at 5.20am, a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the blaze had been surrounded and was under control.

"The fire is now surrounded, with small pockets of smoldering being dampened down by firefighters," the spokesman added.

"The number of fire engines at the scene is being reduced to two and an aerial ladder platform.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Shepherd Street. (Photo: @WMgr_Blackburn)

"These crews will remain in attendance to monitor hot spot areas."