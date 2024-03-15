Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK's cheapest pub has pledged to hold back on price rises until at least 2025.

The pub - with the titles of Britain’s cheapest hostelry - is The Ardwick, in Foxhall Road, Blackpool.

And landlady Lynne Haworth is so determined to keep hold of the title she has vowed to hold back price rises to help her customers struggling with the cost of living.

Her policy is clearly a key to success as the number of customers shows.

Fosters lager, John Smith’s bitter and Strongbow cider are all available at just £1.80 a pint – the average price nationally in 1997 and a snip when the price around the country averages more than £4.50, and even venues renowned generally for their lower prices tend to charge more in holiday areas such as Blackpool.

The further good news for drinkers watching the pennies is that there won’t be a price rise this year, promises Lynne, and when it does come next year, it “won’t be much”.

"Our secret is volume - selling loads of pints at £1.80 is better than selling none at a fiver and I can keep the costs low because of the volume I sell,” said Lynne, who has been in charge at The Ardwick for 14 years.

She has calculated that in a summer week, The Ardwick can go through more than 40 barrels, or more than 20 gallons of Fosters - almost 8,000 pints of beer.

“We get a lot of local customers, but we also have a lot of holidaymakers who return here year after year,” she said.

"When I took over here in 2010 a pint cost £1.49, and I'm pleased my customers are only paying 31p more now.

"It’s nice to be able to let people keep some change in their pockets, especially when the cost of everything else is going up.”

The pub, which shows Premier League and European football, is packed at weekends and for its weekly afternoon bingo session.

There are also special events, such as an annual darts competition, coming up next month.

For the days when the weather improves, The Ardwick also has a decent little beer garden.

The average cost of a pint of lager nationally rose by 35p since from January to July 2023, according to the latest available official data from the National Office of Statistics.