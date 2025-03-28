An artist's impression of how the new windfarm might look | Cubico/Virtual Planit.

New images showing what England’s largest onshore windfarm could look like have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plan to create Scout Moor II on the moorlands straddling Rossendale and Rochdale was announced last year. It would sit to the east of the 26-turbine wind farm already in operation on Scout Moor. If plans are approved, the wind farm could be operational by 2030.

Cubico Sustainable Investments, the developer behind the plans, has already scaled down their proposal from 21 turbines to 18. It came following the last round of consultation with residents around the affected area.

How much power?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite fewer turbines being planned, it would still be classed as England’s largest onshore windfarm with the ability generate up to 100MW of clean electricity, enough to power 100,000 homes annually. It would be run separately to its neighbouring site.

An artist's impression of how the new windfarm might look | Cubico/Virtual Planit.

Consultation

Building on the initial consultation held in November 2024, Cubico is inviting the public to help shape the final plans before submitting planning applications to Rossendale and Rochdale councils.

In addition to delivering affordable, homegrown renewable energy, Scout Moor II includes a comprehensive moorland restoration programme, says Cubico. This initiative will focus on restoring degraded peatlands, which play a crucial role in carbon storage, water management, and biodiversity.

Cubico has also committed to delivering long-term benefits through its Community Wealth Fund, which will see a multimillion-pound investment into the local community over the project’s lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the second stage consultation, Cubico is seeking feedback on its Community Benefit Charter. The charter sets out how Cubico will invest in the local area through the fund, engage with the community, and create opportunities for local people and businesses.

Peter Rowe, development manager at Cubico said: “Scout Moor II is about more than just delivering clean energy. It’s about creating real, lasting benefits for both local residents and the environment. Alongside powering up to 100,000 homes, we are committed to restoring and protecting many hectares of degraded moorland, improving biodiversity, and creating long-term economic benefits.

“Our multi-million pound Community Wealth Fund will help support local jobs, invest in the area, and fund community projects – making sure that the people who live here see meaningful benefits from hosting this wind farm.”

The upcoming consultation will run from Tuesday, March 25 until Tuesday, April 29. More information can be found on the Scout Moor 2 website.