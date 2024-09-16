Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disgraced former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been handed a suspended jail sentence after he admitted to accessing indecent images of children.

Edwards, 63, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (September 16) for his sentencing hearing after admitting to three charges of “making” indecent photographs of children as young as seven years old. It comes after he was sent 41 images from convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

The judge handed down a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years for the crimes. The court heard earlier in the day that he had prompted Williams to “go on” after the convicted paedophile asked if Edwards wanted “naughty pics and vids” of subjects who were described as “yng [sic]”.

The court also heard that Edwards sent around £200 to Williams during their conversations on WhatsApp after Williams asked for a “Christmas gift after all the hot videos”. Of the indecent images sent to and accessed by Edwards, most of the children were estimated to be aged between 13 and 15, although one victim was estimated to be as young as between seven and nine.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told the ex-BBC News presenter: “It’s obvious that until now you were very highly regarded by the public... It is not an exaggeration to say your long-earned reputation is in tatters.”

Alongside his suspended sentence, Edwards has been instructed to pay £3,000 in prosecution costs, but the judge did not make a sexual harm prevention order against Edwards. Chief Magistrate Goldspring added: “I am of the clear view that you do not present a risk or danger to the public at large, specifically to children. There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

A spokesperson for the BBC said that Edwards had “betrayed” both bosses and viewers. They said: “We are appalled by his crimes. He has betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him.”

Claire Brinton, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Accessing indecent images of children perpetuates the sexual exploitation of them, which has deep, long-lasting trauma for these victims. The CPS and Metropolitan Police were able to prove that Edwards was receiving illegal images and videos involving children via WhatsApp.

“This prosecution sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside the police, will work to bring to justice those who seek to exploit children, wherever that abuse takes place.”