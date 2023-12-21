News you can trust since 1886
This is why play equipment is being removed from Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge

Withy Grove Park is the largest green space in Bamber Bridge.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:24 GMT
If you go down to the park today, you might be in for a surprise.

South Ribble Borough Council has announced that a range of play equipment is being removed from Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge. That includes the tower slide, large sand works pit, large ship climber and slide.

But don't worry, it's all part of planned refurbishment work for damaged or end-of-life equipment.

A spokesman for the council said: "Today, the tower slide, large sand works pit, large ship climber and slide at Withy Grove Park are being removed, ready for the replacement equipment to be installed in the New Year.

"The popular tower slide was damaged following two suspected arson incidents in summer 2022 and has been out of bounds since. The tower slide will be replaced with a £110k state-of-the-art tower slide which will have eight different levels, two slides and boast climbing, agility, balance, group play, sensory and many more great features!

"The large sand works pit, large ship climber and slide have come to the end of their life and cannot be repaired. This equipment will also be replaced with new additions to the play area with more details of this to come soon. A replacement roundabout will be installed in the toddler area in early 2024. We can't wait to show you the new facilities."

For the first time, this year Withy Grove Park has been granted a Green Flag. The park joins Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve, Hurst Grange Park and Worden Park with the title, with Worden achieving the award each year since the accreditation was introduced – the only park outside of London to do so.

The Green Flag Award is an international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

