The Lancashire care homes given new CQC ratings this month by watchdog

Nursing and care homes look after some of the most vulnerable members of society.

Last month's scores for care homes have been released – with three services in Blackpool given new ratings.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show three providers have been rated in Blackpool in November.

Park View Care Home with Nursing, was told it 'requires improvement' on November 7. The home was last inspected on August 4.

Having been inspected on September 15, Balmoral Rest Home – another residential care home – was also judged as needing improvement. The rating was published on November 8. In addition, Dunblane House was awarded a 'good' by the CQC on November 15. Its latest inspection was on October 18.

The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. When in Special Measures, care providers are reassessed within six months and must demonstrate improvements, else proceedings can begin to cancel their registration.

Wider Lancashire area

Several other care homes have been given new scores in Lancashire.

They include:

• Mapleford Nursing home: Requires improvement, last inspected on September 21.

• Royal Care Home: Requires improvement, last inspected on June 22.

• Gorse Hill: Good, last inspected on October 18.

• Hillcroft Residential Care Home: Good, last inspected on November 9.