A Chorley care home has been placed in Special Measures after inspectors found a catalogue of problems.

The Beeches Care Home, Coppull

Beeches Care Home in Park Road, Coppull, which is owned by Naveed Hussain, Mohammad Hussain and Anwar Hussain, provides support for up to 40 people including older people, younger adults and people living with dementia.

It's seen its rating slip from Good in April 2021, to Inadequate in a report issued this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors said people were not safe, and there were "widespread and significant shortfalls in service leadership".

It also rates as 'Requires Improvement' in terms of the home being effective, caring and responsive.

Death of a resident

The inspection was prompted in part by notification of an incident following which a person using the service died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This incident is subject to further investigation by CQC, but potential concerns about the management of risk and safe care and treatment were examined.

Key findings

A report issued this week stated:

- The provider did not have adequate systems and processes to monitor and manage fire safety, health and safety or infection prevention and control (IPC).

- Low staffing levels had an impact on safety and quality of care.

- Recruitment and medicines were not managed safely.

- "People were not always supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did not always support them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Inspectors said "people did not always get the care they needed". Records reviewed raised concerns around people's fluid intake, and there was mixed feedback about the food.

- The home required maintenance and refurbishment, and was not fully adapted to meet people's needs.

- There was a lack of meaningful activities, and "people did not always receive personalised care in a way that met their preferences". Positive notes

Inspectors say they observed "caring interactions and staff spoke about people with dignity and respect, but staff did not have time to talk with people and care could be task focused."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also says: "Staff worked hard as a team and people generally spoke about them positively."

What happens now?

The service will be kept under review and will be re-inspected within six months "to check for significant improvements." If the provider has not made enough improvement within this timeframe and there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall rating, the CQC can take enforcement action, beginning the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.