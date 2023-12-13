Preston's new Tesco Extra could soon be open longer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at the supermarket giant have applied to Preston City Council to alter the opening times of their shop in Blackpool Road.

What are the current opening hours?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conditions currently restrict opening hours of the store to between the hours of 7am and 10pm Monday to Saturday and between 10am and 6pm on Sundays.

The fuel station is allowed to open between the hours of 6am and 11pm on any day.

What do they want to change it to?

Tesco want to extend opening hours so that the store is open between the hours of 6am and 11pm Monday to Saturday, with the fuel station allowed to open 24 hours each day, with 'pay at pump' facilities only between 11pm and 6am.

This will give an extra two hours or shopping time in the store each day, Monday to Saturday.

Tesco in Blackpool Road

Why make the changes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a planning statement, Tesco say the proposals "are intended to enhance accessibility to retail provision at the store, as well as allowing Tesco to operate the store more efficiently over a longer period each day (i.e. reducing pressure at peak times).