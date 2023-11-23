Tesco’s first supermarket in Preston has finally opened.

The store in Blackpool Road, replaces the Morrisons supermarket which closed its doors at the site in September.

Today there was a steady stream of customers making their way through a balloon arch entrance to check out the refit.

Has it changed?

Inside, the shop retains its concrete floor and warehouse feel – a feature Morrisons were keen to test when they opened in Decembedr 2013.

There is a large self-service checkout area, a clothes section, and a Tesco mobile shop near the entrance.

Several signs have been put in the car park to warn users that there is a maxiumum stay of three hours between 6am-10pm, a maximum stay of one hour between 10pm-midnight, and a 15 minute maximum stay between midnight and 6am daily.

What about jobs?

Morrisons staff have been transferred to the new Tesco and delivery drivers have been moved to Preston’s other Morrisons store at the Docks.

Opening times

Opening hours for the store will be 7am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The petrol station will be open from 7am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 7pm on Sundays.