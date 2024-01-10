The restaurant had only been open for a year.

A village restaurant and cocktail bar has closed down suddenly.

Faruk Ozcip and his wife Kirsty who own the Med3 chain, took over the former Mad Hatter’s site in Franklands, making it their fifth restaurant in December 2022.

They promised to serve Mediterranean tapas, including the likes of mussels, patatas bravas, lasagne, tempura king prawns and meatballs, as well as a selection of beers, wines and cocktails.

Here's 17 restaurants that opened and closed in 2023 At the time, Faruk, who is originally from Turkey, but now lives in Clayton-le-Woods, said a customer had given him the idea to start up in Longton. He said the village was "perfect to have something like this, and it will offer something different than what the pubs in the area do.”

The premises has stopped trading.

But now the doors are locked for good, and anyone with vouchers has been given instructions on what to do.

"Sad"

On the restaurant's Facebook page, owners wrote: "We are very sad to announce due to a bereavement and over factors out of our control, med3 Longton will be no longer trading. "We would like to thank all our staff and customers for their support over the last year and wish any new owners in the future all the best .We would like to wish everyone a healthy and prosperous New Year .(Any vouchers can be redeemed at any other med 3 or inbox for refund)."

It is not thought that any other Med3 venues are affected.