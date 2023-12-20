It’s been a busy year on the culinary scene in and around Preston.
As well as exciting new businesses opening, there have been a host of re-openings and rebrandings to thrill diners.
But sadly, there have been several casualties too, with well-known eateries being lost to cost increases and retirements.
Take a look at the pages below to see what’s changed.
1. Aven/263, Camden Place, Preston
Three AA Rosette restaurant 263 closed its doors on Sunday, September 24.
But it was soon reopened as Aven -with Chef Directors Oli Martin and Alex Blamire remaining at the helm of the restaurant, overseeing its operations.
Sean Wrest continues to lead the kitchen as Head Chef, while Sam Haigh will manage the front of house. Photo: Aven Restaurant
2. Vinro, Liverpool Road, Penwortham
A year and a day since it opened, Penwortham’s fine dining restaurant closed down in May.
No explanation has ever been publicly issued.
It is now set to reopen as a Turkish grill restaurant. Photo: UGC
3. Bar Pintxos, Cheapside, Preston
This much-loved Preston city centre tapas bar re-opened to the public in April by new owners Catherine and Jim Finn.
It had been closed since January when former owner Anthony Smith said: "I've taken it as far as I can". Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Tino's
Tinos, located between Friargate and Corporation Street in Preston closed on Sunday, August 6.
Owners Lynne and Agostino (Tino) Cianni announced they would be retiring after running the eatery for more than 20 years. Photo: Lancashire Post