1 . Aven/263, Camden Place, Preston

Three AA Rosette restaurant 263 closed its doors on Sunday, September 24. But it was soon reopened as Aven -with Chef Directors Oli Martin and Alex Blamire remaining at the helm of the restaurant, overseeing its operations. Sean Wrest continues to lead the kitchen as Head Chef, while Sam Haigh will manage the front of house. Photo: Aven Restaurant